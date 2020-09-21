Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: Aberdeen clauses revealed, potential midfield reshuffle & lack of Ryan Yates developments

Nottingham Forest have endured a really tough start to the Championship season, with pressure building on Sabri Lamouchi.

Defeat to Barnsley knocked the Reds out of the League Cup, whilst consecutive 2-0 defeats in the Championship has left Forest in the bottom-three.

Kieffer Moore struck twice for Cardiff City on Saturday to secure that latest result, with Forest looking vulnerable in defence and toothless in attack at this early stage of the season.

Of course, the transfer window is still open and Lamouchi looks set to strengthen his squad.

That leads us into this transfer round-up…

Scott McKenna

The 23-year-old centre-back looks set to join Forest from Aberdeen.

The Daily Record have confirmed that Forest will pay £3m for the service of the Scotland international, but add-ons could take that to £5m.

Additionally, Aberdeen has a 20% sell-on clause.

McKenna has multiple Scotland caps and has made over 100 appearances for Aberdeen.

Cyrus Christie

Another defensive addition that’s already through the door at Forest is Christie.

The Fulham right-back has arrived on a season-long loan, with Forest having the option of a further deal.

Harry Arter/Tiago Silva

Alan Nixon has reported that Harry Arter’s wage demands are a stumbling block as Forest look to wrap up a deal for the Bournemouth man.

It’s not clear if things are going to progress with the former Fulham loanee, but one makeweight could well be Tiago Silva.

Nixon notes how moving him on could free up the money to get Arter in to reshape the midfield options.

Ryan Yates

The Mirror’s live transfer blog (15/09, 10:16) was claiming last week that Yates was on the radar of Championship rivals, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Lamouchi has had Yates at the heart of his side in recent weeks and he played a big part at Forest last season.

This week, no more developments have emerged.