Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: 18-goal hitman targeted, defender tipped for loan, Hughton warning

Nottingham Forest have pretty much guaranteed Championship football for another season at the City Ground, with the Reds now 10 points clear of Rotherham United, who occupy the final relegation place.

A run of one defeat in their last five leagues game has seemingly secured the safety that Chris Hughton and his squad were looking for and as a result attentions will now turn towards next season.

Big changes are likely to take place this summer, with the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss having inherited a squad that was largely constructed by his predecessor Sabri Lamouchi.

With four league games left of the campaign, some players are playing for their futures at Forest and will no doubt be looking to impress their manager.

In the meantime, we have devised a round up of all of the latest transfer news that has been swirling around the club over the past few days.

18-goal hitman targeted

As reported by The Sun on Sunday (print edition, p67), the Reds are said to be strongly interested in signing Blackpool striker Jerry Yates this summer.

Hughton is keen to shake up his striking options after an inconsistent season in front of goal and it appears that he sees the 24-year-old as the perfect man to bring in to the club.

With 18 league goals to his name already in League One this term, it would appear that Yates is now ready to take the step up to Championship level.

However he won’t come cheap, with a fee of £2 million having been placed on the frontman’s head.

Defender tipped for loan

As reported by the Nottingham Post, Hughton recently admitted that young Forest defender Loic Mbe Soh could well head out on loan this summer.

The teenager has struggled for game time since arriving at City Ground from PSG last summer, playing just seven times for the Reds.

Speaking recently about his player’s future, the Forest boss had this to say on the young Frenchman:

“We’ll have a good think about Loic in the summer.

“He’s our player and we’re delighted with him. We see, hopefully, a good future for him at this club.

“But we’ll make some decisions with him for next season, whether he stays or whether a short loan period to get some games in would benefit him.

“We’ll make those decisions in the summer.”

Mbe Soh signed a four year deal upon arriving at the club and is seen as a big talent for the future as they seek to bounce back from a season of disappointment on the field of play.

Hughton warning

Hughton has also fired a transfer warning to his current squad in recent days, with the Forest boss making a clear statement to the Nottingham Post.

Despite pretty much securing safety with games still left to play, the 62-year-old was quick to underline that his side shouldn’t take their foot of the gas between now and the end of the campaign.

“We’ve all still got to make decisions about players in the summer,” Hughton said.

“Apart from the obvious thing that in every game you play, you’re playing because that’s what you’re paid to do, that’s your job and you want to do the best you can; also, every opportunity to play is an opportunity for me to see the qualities you’ve got.”

Indeed Forest have several players who are out of contract in a few months time, with speculation over their collective futures in a red shirt only sure to accelerate as the end of June approaches.