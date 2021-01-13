Nottingham Forest transfer round-up: 14-goal ace eyed, Kamil Grosicki latest, Leeds United duo interest revealed

It’s been almost two weeks since the January transfer window open, with Nottingham Forest yet to bring in a new player.

The Reds have bid farewell to two first-team players in Nicholas Ioannou and Tendayi Darikwa, and will keen to add fresh faces to their squad this month.

Here, we take a look at the latest news and gossip surrounding the club as we prepare to enter the third week of the window.

Luke Jephcott

Forest are monitoring the progress of Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, according to reports from the Athletic.

The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in 17 League One appearances this season – 14 in all competitions – and has been a standout performer in the third tier.

According to the Athletic, Forest are tracking Jephcott’s progress and development, however it remains to be seen whether an official move is made.

Kamil Grosicki

According to Meczyki, Kamil Grosicki will ‘definitely’ not be joining Forest this month, with a potential return to Poland on the cards.

Grosicki came agonisingly close to joining Forest in October, but a loan move was rejected after the paperwork was submitted 21 seconds after the transfer deadline.

He’s since played only 10 minutes of Premier League football since returning to the Hawthorns, and doesn’t seem to be in Sam Allardyce’s plans at West Brom.

Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas

The Athletic claim that Forest targeted a move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips last season, which has come as a surprise to all.

In the summer of 2019, it is claimed that Forest had Phillips on their loan radar, despite the player being subject of multi-million pound interest from Aston Villa at the time.

He had just played a massive role in Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 2018/19, and was one of the best players in the Championship.

Stuart Dallas was also believed to be a target for the Reds at that time.