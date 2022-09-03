Nottingham Forest transfer revelation emerges on Sheffield United player

Sheffield United left wing-back Max Lowe has revealed he wasn’t the subject of a single bid from Nottingham Forest this summer with the Reds only showing “soft interest” in him following his loan spell at the City Ground, speaking to The Star.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a semi-successful spell in the East Midlands last term, being allowed to leave Bramall Lane temporarily by Slavisa Jokanovic with the Serbian already having Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies at his disposal.

And even though Lowe did suffer two severe injury setbacks during his time under Steve Cooper, he was a crucial figure in getting the Welshman off to a great start at the City Ground and recorded one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances.

With this, the Reds were linked with a fresh move for the left-sided player in the summer with Forest having a real shortage of options in this area just a couple of months ago.

However, the promoted side moved to recruit Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo and Renan Lodi instead and this ruled out any potential move for Lowe, whose future at Bramall Lane was uncertain with Stevens and Norrington-Davies staying put in South Yorkshire.

But Lowe has already made six league appearances so far this term and looks at home once again at Bramall Lane, something that will come as a relief to him with his former loan side failing to push hard enough to get a fresh deal for him over the line.

He said: “Not really (any chance of him returning to Forest), there was no bid

“There was soft interest but not enough for me to get excited about or turn my head.

“I had a great conversation with the gaffer to settle me down and it’s got me in a good place. It’s on me now to keep the shirt. He’s trusted me and I’ve got to repay that now.”

The Verdict:

Bringing back Lowe wouldn’t have been the worst bit of business by Forest – but they probably managed to get a reasonably decent deal for Toffolo considering they also recruited Lewis O’Brien.

This is probably why the Reds decided to look at Toffolo instead, with the ex-Terrier also recording six goals and eight assists in the second tier last term – with his attacking contributions potentially vital for Cooper in his quest to keep the East Midlands outfit afloat in the division.

Richards could also be a good addition, though it isn’t a signing that’s guaranteed to work out considering he wasn’t exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet at Bayern Munich last season following his time at Reading.

But Lodi is certainly a magnificent addition for Cooper’s side and with this, you have to wonder whether Lowe is actually relieved to be remaining at Bramall Lane considering he would have been unlikely to be a regular starter for Forest this season.

He seems to be thriving at Bramall Lane though – and competition from Stevens and Norrington-Davies will certainly keep him on his toes.