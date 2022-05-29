Nottingham Forest transfer optimism emerges on loanees

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest are confident of retaining at least two of their loanees for next season in some capacity, according to a report by The Guardian.

The Reds currently have five temporary players on their books heading into this afternoon’s play-off final against Huddersfield Town, with all five playing a considerable role for them in their promotion push.

Four arrived in the summer, with Philip Zinckernagel, James Garner, Max Lowe and Djed Spence all coming in when Chris Hughton was at the helm – but the Irishman barely had the chance to work with the quartet before he was dismissed.

His successor Steve Cooper managed to fit all four into his starting lineup with Lowe and Spence both thriving at wing-back, though the former’s time at the City Ground has been disrupted by two severe injury setbacks.

Spence, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best wing-backs in the division and is currently the subject of interest from European giants including Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with several other English top-tier sides also taking an interest.

Football League World understands Forest are increasingly confident of securing his services for the long term if they win promotion today – and according to The Guardian – they are confident of retaining at least one more.

January arrival Keinan Davis could be one of those after seeing him thrive since his temporary move from Aston Villa, though they may need to secure their place in the top flight before sealing a fresh agreement for his services.

The Verdict:

If they remain in the second tier, Lowe may return considering he make enough appearances to justify a potential move to the top tier, so he would be a realistic target if they were to lose against Huddersfield today.

Deals for Zinckernagel and Davis may also be possibilities, especially with the latter’s spell at the City Ground also being disrupted with injury troubles. In terms of the former though, Watford may want to use the Dane for their own second-tier promotion push next term.

But if the Reds are promoted, there’s every chance they could pull off a deal for Spence with the 21-year-old seeming to love life in the East Midlands and would jump at the chance to play top-tier football during the 2022/23 campaign and beyond.

You would think Garner may also be a possibility later in the summer because the midfielder will want to be a regular starter and he may not be able to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at Old Trafford just yet.

They will face considerable competition for all five though so it will be interesting to see how many deals they can conclude. Recruiting at least two or three will help to retain stability at the City Ground though because if all five don’t return, that will leave a considerable void to fill.