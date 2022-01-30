Nottingham Forest transfer latest provided on 27-year-old

Nottingham Forest centre-back Tobias Figueiredo could join Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes, but only if the Championship side agree to terminate his contract according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness).

The 27-year-old has failed to play a single minute in the Reds’ last four league games, with ex-AFC Bournemouth captain Steve Cook arriving at the City Ground this month and becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet alongside Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in the second-tier side’s back three.

Worrall and McKenna have also been regular starters for Forest this term with the former attracting Premier League interest since the summer and the latter proving to be a reliable figure at the heart of defence.

Although Worrall is currently out of action with broken ribs, potentially giving Figueiredo the opportunity to shine, manager Steve Cooper has opted to utilise a flat back four instead and that has kept the latter out in the cold in the East Midlands.

Loic Mbe Soh and Rodrigo Ely may also return from their respective injuries shortly to provide competition in the centre, something that will only go on to limit his playing time further.

Defensive duo Tom Holmes and Kristian Pedersen have been linked with a move to the City Ground this month, and although a move looks unlikely at this stage, there could still be arrivals coming through the door and that may provide the former Portugal youth international with an escape route.

However, Forest won’t receive a fee for him if they do let him go, with Vitoria Guimaraes only looking set to approach Figueiredo if he terminates his contract at the English club early. His deal with the Reds doesn’t expire until the summer.

The Verdict:

Whether the Championship side should let him go or not depends on the fitness and reliability of Mbe Soh and Ely – because they could be short on options in the back three if those two aren’t fully fit and the Portuguese defender moves on.

Considering how badly the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough were affected by injuries in central defence earlier in the season though, with both also operating with three centre-backs, Cooper may be reluctant to let him go now unless there’s a replacement coming in.

They won’t be getting a transfer fee for him either, so that’s something to bear in mind with the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules. He may be a potentially expensive salary cleared off the wage bill – but how much his replacements costs will determine whether this arrangement is financially beneficial.

Reducing their wage bill should be a priority though – and the fact his contract expires at the end of the campaign is probably the best for all parties considering he isn’t likely to extend his stay at the club.

It’s no fault of Figueiredo’s – but he very much symbolises the Forest of old. Under a new regime in Cooper, there probably won’t be space for him.