Nottingham Forest transfer demands revealed as PL club look to complete swoop

Nottingham Forest value Joe Worrall at a price of around £12million with Burnley struggling to reach an agreement for the defender, as per the Daily Mail.

Burnley are on the lookout for a new centre-half as they brace themselves for further interest in James Tarkowski, who has recently been the subject of a £24m bid from West Ham United.

Sean Dyche has been considering a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, who endured a magnificent season under Sabri Lamouchi last term.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

Returning from an impressive loan spell at Rangers, Worrall soon became a regular for Forest in 2019/20, featuring in every Championship fixture and producing a series of solid performances.

The 23-year-old went from strength to strength last season, and showed real maturity and composure in the heart of defence in the absence of experienced centre-half Michael Dawson.

Worrall – who penned a new deal at the City Ground until 2024 last season – is now attracting interest from the Premier League after Forest failed to gain promotion last term.

The Reds value Worrall at a price of around £12m, but the Daily Mail claim that Burnley are only willing to offer around £6m, with a deal looking unlikely.

Forest suffered defeat in their first game of the Championship season, losing 2-0 to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Forest for demanding that sort of money for Worrall.

After losing Matty Cash to Aston Villa, the last thing that they’ll want to do is lose another homegrown star to the Premier League, especially one as important as Worrall.

He still has four years left on his contract and is only going to get better in years to come. £12m is a bit of a bargain, for me.