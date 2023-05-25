Coventry City legend Steve Ogrizovic has admitted that he believes that the club will need to follow in the footsteps of Nottingham Forest by launching a major rebuild of their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Sky Blues will be looking to replicate Forest's feat of play-off success on Saturday when they face Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.

Coventry set up this showdown with the Hatters by eliminating Middlesbrough from this competition at the semi-final stage.

Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of this particular tie, as the Sky Blues claimed a 1-0 aggregate victory over Michael Carrick's side.

Following their promotion to the top-flight, Forest opted to overhaul their squad as they engaged in a great deal of transfer activity.

In total, the Reds signed 30 players during the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

While some of these individuals failed to make an impact for Forest in the Premier League, Steve Cooper's side still managed to achieve safety last weekend with a game to spare.

Ahead of Coventry's play-off final showdown with Luton, Ogrizovic has made an honest admission about what the club's plans for the upcoming window should be.

Ogrizovic, speaking to BoyleSports, said: "You’d be surprised actually, we have got a very similar situation [to Nottingham Forest].

"I think you'll find three or four centre-backs are loan players, and Michael Rose's contract is up.

"We've got the same situation in wing-pack positions, so there's a massive recruitment job for Coventry next season regardless of what division we're in.

"But I'm sure those plans are in place.

"I think one of the reasons we are where we are at the moment is because when Mark came back one of the first things he did was build a proper recruitment strategy.

"The club is very diligent in their recruitment."

Will Coventry be successful with their summer recruitment?

When you consider that Mark Robins has an exceptional track-record when it comes to making additions to his Coventry squad, it would not be at all surprising if they achieve success with their recruitment.

While promotion to the Premier League will naturally allow the Sky Blues to pursue more ambitious targets, they will still fancy their chances of drafting in some classy operators if they suffer a defeat at the hands of Luton on Saturday.

By adding some extra quality in the coming months, Robins could go on to lead Coventry to a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.