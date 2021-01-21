Nottingham Forest to step up transfer efforts amid key moment in Middlesbrough defeat

Chris Hughton has opened the door to entering the transfer market in the next couple of weeks.

Nottingham Forest have had a difficult season so far and find themselves sitting in the bottom half of the Championship as we move into the second half of the season.

Things have certainly improved since Hughton took charge with Forest recently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

But things came crashing down against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

A poor performance led to a 2-1 defeat against Neil Warnock’s side and things were made worse as Ryan Yates hobbled off the pitch in the closing stages of the contest.

Hughton admitted that the injury didn’t look good, and even hinted that it could force the club into the transfer market if the club’s fears are realised.

Asked if the injury to Yates will impact his January plans, Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live: “Possibly, but I probably don’t want to jump into anything until we will find out the extent of it.

“We’d like to think that it’s not too bad. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest could perhaps do with an addition or two anyway.

Hughton’s side lack the cohesion needed to pick up results on a consistent basis and so perhaps a shrewd addition could help the club move forward.

If Ryan Yates is a long-term absentee they’ll certainly need cover.