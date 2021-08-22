Nottingham Forest to miss out on reunion with former loanee

A deal to take Cyrus Christie back to Nottingham Forest from Fulham has collapsed, a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (21/08, 22:59) has claimed.

Christie is no stranger to Forest, having spent last season on loan at The City Ground from Fulham.

During that time, the right-back made 44 appearances in all competitions for Forest, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

Now however, it appears as though the chance of Christie returning to the club for the coming campaign, is no longer on the table.

According to this latest update, a move that would have taken Christie back to The City Ground has collapsed, after Forest failed to agree personal terms with the 28-year-old.

Have Nottingham Forest won or lost more games against each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Have Forest won or lost more against Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Christie’s contract with Fulham, after the Cottagers triggered a 12-month extension on his deal earlier this season.

So far this season though, Christie has yet to feature in a matchday squad for Marco Silva’s side.

The Verdict

You feel this will be a hugely frustrating situation that has emerged for Forest here.

Chris Hughton’s side are badly short on options at right-back at the minute, something not helped by the recent injury suffered by Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu.

As a result, the return of Christie to The City Ground would have been a welcome boost for Forest to help bolster that side of their defence, particularly given he could have settled in quickly since he is already familiar with the club after that loan spell.

That though, now looks like it will not be happening, so those associated with Forest will no doubt be hoping they have other alternative targets lined up to fill that role.