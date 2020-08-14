Nottingham Forest to beat Celtic to transfer, medical underway

Former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Nottingham Forest, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a host of clubs following his controversial departure from Charlton Athletic at the end of last season, after the striker refused to play in the Addicks’ final nine games of the season.

Celtic and Nottingham Forest have both been linked with the Montserrat international, who scored 11 goals in 22 league appearances for Charlton in 2019/20.

Now, Football Insider claim that Taylor is undergoing a medical at Forest, with Celtic set to miss out on the signing of the striker.

Taylor scored 25 goals for Charlton as they won promotion from League One in 2018/19, and his goals boosted the Addicks’ hopes of survival this season.

Lewis Grabban scored 20 goals to help Forest push for a play-off spot this term, but Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad after missing out on a top-six finish.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent signing for the Reds if they manage to beat Celtic to his signature.

Lewis Grabban was outstanding for the Reds this season, but the 32-year-old needs quality competition as Tyler Walker has been hit and miss since returning from Lincoln City.

Taylor is a proven goalscorer at this level, and you’d back the poacher to score plenty in a Garibaldi shirt if he does sign on the dotted line.