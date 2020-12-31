Nottingham Forest tipped to complete two deals as January transfer window priorities emerge

Nottingham Forest are expected to allow at least two players to leave the club next month, according to Sarah Clapson.

The Reds are preparing for a big month in the January transfer window as they look to turn their season around.

Chris Hughton’s side have endured a torrid start to the campaign and find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone as we approach the halfway stage in the season.

After an incredibly busy summer in the market it seems that Forest are facing the challenge of offloading players before they can strengthen, and according to Clapson, that will be the focus in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Clapson said: “The next month will be more about departures than incomings. The manager has said it won’t be wholesale change.

“The priority is to cut down the squad. Easier said than done.

“It won’t be a surprise if Nicholas Ioannou left. The same with Tendayi Darikwa.

“His contract is up in the summer and he’s not in the picture. The next month we’ll see players going on loan or permanent deals probably.

“There’s the Knockaert question and they’ll look at the Kamil Grosicki situation again. They need to add creativity, so that’s where they’ll be looking.”

The Verdict

There’s plenty of work for Nottingham Forest to do next month.

While signing players will be difficult to do, they may be able to add one or two if they can offload a few names from their wage bill.

January is a month that Chris Hughton’s side have to get right, otherwise they risk being embroiled in a relegation battle as the season approaches the business end.