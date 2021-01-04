Nottingham Forest tipped to be interested in Celtic player

Adam Virgo has suggested that Nottingham Forest would ‘snap’ up Shane Duffy if he became available as he continues to struggle at Celtic.

The defender came on against Rangers in the latest Old Firm fixture at the weekend and quickly found himself in the book with a mis-timed challenge.

Indeed, it has been a tough season for him with the Hoops, with the team as a whole struggling, and it has seen him make several mistakes which, at that level, do not go unnoticed.

However, Duffy is still a decent player and for the right club could still prove a decent option with Virgo suggesting that Chris Hughton and Forest might well be interested in getting him in if he was available and the Bhoys decide to end his loan early.

Quoted by the Scottish Sun, he said:

“Other clubs will take him in the Championship. I guarantee Chris Hughton, who had him at Brighton, would snap him up at Nottingham Forest.

“As much as I know Lenny — and he’s a really loyal guy — he might have to look Shane in the eye and say it’s as much as he can do, unless he can’t bring anyone else in and he’s got no other choice.”

The Verdict

Forest have some good defensive options already so it’s perhaps hard to see where Duffy fits in but, even so, Virgo believes Hughton might be interested in him.

They have obviously worked together before at Brighton where they achieved great things but that cannot count for too much as Forest look to move forward.

Yes, Duffy might still have something to offer but he’d have to prove himself once again after a tough spell at Celtic.