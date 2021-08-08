Nottingham Forest targeting move for Sheffield Wednesday ace

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer, according to The Sun on Sunday (08/08, page 67).

Palmer has been on Wednesday’s books since the age of seven, coming through the ranks at Hillsborough and becoming a hugely important first-team player.

The 29-year-old has made 302 appearances for the Owls, and featured 39 times in the Championship as they were relegated last season.

The defender is out of contract at Hillsborough next summer, though, and the club could look to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for nothing.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Nottingham Forest are plotting a surprise move for the full-back in what the report describes as a “bargain deal”.

Forest need to bolster their options at right-back, with youngster Jordan Gabriel currently their only real out-and-out full-back at the moment.

Carl Jenkinson is also on the books, but the player hasn’t been given a squad number having been told to leave the Reds.

The Verdict

I’m not sure whether this is one that Forest will look to pursue to be honest.

A lot has been said about the direction they are going to head in under Dane Murphy this summer, with the new CEO normally targeting players aged 27 or under.

Palmer is a player who is approaching the latter stages of his career now. He’s past his prime and approaching the age of 30, and it doesn’t feel like one which the new regime will want to target.

A right-back is certainly needed, though, so he would be a much-needed addition.