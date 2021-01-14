Nottingham Forest targeting move for 29-year-old top-flight defender

Nottingham Forest are targeting a move for centre back Shane Duffy, a report from The Scottish Sun has claimed.

Duffy is currently on loan with Celtic, having joined them from Brighton during the summer transfer window, but has struggled at Parkhead.

The 29-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Neil Lennon’s side this season, but has struggled for form at times, and it now seems as though there is a chance he could be on his way back to England.

According to this latest report, Forest have made an enquiry to Brighton about a potential move for Duffy this month, as they look to strengthen their squad this month.

Current Forest manager Chris Hughton previously worked with Duffy at Brighton, and it is thought that he is confident that he can get the best out of the centre back again.

However, it is claimed that Celtic would have to agree to take a significant financial hit on Duffy if they were to agree to cut short his loan to facilitate a move to The City Ground, having reportedly paid a seven-figure loan fee, and a significant chunk of the player’s wages, to bring him to the club on loan.

The Verdict

I’m not entirely convinced this would be the best move for Forest in all honesty.

Chris Hughton’s side have been increasingly solid in defence in the last few weeks, meaning you have to wonder if this is a position they need to strengthen in this month.

Indeed, given Duffy’s recent form, it could also be hard to imagine him forcing his way into the side, and something of a risk if he does, given those struggles of his own over the past few months.

As a result, given the fact that it seems as though this would not be a cheap deal for Forest to get done, you do have to feel as though it mat not be one worth pushing for at the minute, given they may well need to add in other positions in their squad this month.