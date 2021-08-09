Nottingham Forest targeting move for 22-year-old

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Antalyaspor defender Mert Yilmaz, according to Calciomercato.

The Reds will be looking to strengthen their squad over the coming weeks before the transfer window closes, with defensive reinforcements likely to be made.

Forest currently only have one out-and-out right-back in Jordan Gabriel, with Carl Jenkinson not being given a squad number having been told to leave the club.

According to Calciomercato, Forest have swooped in for Yilmaz, along with Genoa and several German, Dutch and Turkish teams.

Antalyaspor are said to want €2million for Yilmaz, despite being under contract at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at RB Leipzig before moving to Bayern Munich as a youngster, failing to make a first-team appearances for the German giants.

Yilmaz moved to Antalyaspor last year, making 11 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last term.

Forest fell to an opening day defeat to Coventry City yesterday, with the Sky Blues coming from behind to win the game.

The Verdict

It’s no secret that Forest need to strengthen in both full-back positions, and in that respect, Yilmaz would be a much-needed addition.

He is obviously a bit of an unknown quantity, so it’s hard to tell whether he’d be a good signing and whether he’d fit into life in the Championship.

But he’s young and unproven, and that fits into the model that Dane Murphy is trying to install at the City Ground going forward.