Nottingham Forest targeting 13-goal striker

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing striker Joe Pigott from AFC Wimbledon, a report from The Daily Mirror’s Transfer Blog (29/01, 23:09) has claimed.

Pigott has once again been in impressive for for Wimbledon this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for the League One strugglers.

Now it seems as though those performances have seen the 27-year-old start to attract attention from further up the Championship pyramid.

According to this latest update, Forest are interested in a move for Pigott, as they look to add some extra firepower to their side before the transfer deadline on Monday night.

It is thought that Pigott is one of those under consideration to be brought in to the City Ground as they look to do that, and things could be falling into place for such a deal to happen.

The striker’s contract at Wimbledon is set to expire at the end of this season, and the League One club are said to be willing to let him go now, rather than lose him for free in the summer.

Forest are currently 20th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone going into their match at home to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting target for Forest to consider as the window draws to a close.

It does seem as though they are lacking a goalscorer right now, and Pigott’s record suggests he may be capable of filling that void at The City Ground.

Indeed, given his contract situation at Wimbledon at this moment in time, it does seem as though this is a deal that Forest could be able to afford, making it financially viable as well.

There will however, inevitably be questions about whether or not Pigott can make the step up from League One to the Championship, and given the importance this signing could have, Forest will no doubt have to be sure he can do that before they make their move.