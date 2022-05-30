Nottingham Forest target fresh transfer move for 25-year-old

Nottingham Forest want to take Sheffield United wing-back Max Lowe away from Bramall Lane permanently this summer, according to a report from The Star.

The 25-year-old has seen his campaign disrupted by two different injury setbacks during the 2021/22 campaign, a real blow for the left wing-back who was a key player for the Reds during the early stages of Steve Cooper’s tenure.

A change in system from the Welshman allowed the Blade to thrive with Djed Spence at wing-back with the duo supplying much of the East Midlands side’s wide threat and causing real problems going forward.

His injuries have meant he only made 23 appearances in all competitions for Cooper’s side, though he did record one goal and four assists in the process and managed to get on the pitch in yesterday’s play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

With the Reds coming out on top, they may have a considerable amount of money to spend this summer with owner Evangelos Marinakis ready to get his cheque book out at the City Ground – and this could enable Lowe to secure a permanent move to Forest.

Currently in competition with Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies for a starting spot at Bramall Lane, he may only be a bit-part player in South Yorkshire next term and with this – they may decide to cash in on the ex-Derby man.

As per The Star though, Forest believe United will offer him a contract to fend off interest elsewhere, with Heckingbottom potentially providing him with a regular first-team role next term.

The Verdict:

It would be a tough ask for the 25-year-old to make the step up to the top tier – but he still has time to improve and when he did manage to win game minutes – he looked like a real threat down that left-hand side.

Jack Colback may have performed admirably during the latter stages of the campaign but Forest are in desperate need of a natural starter in that position to give them the attacking intent needed to give themselves a chance of remaining in the Premier League.

This is where Lowe could be useful, though they may need another option in this position if Richie Laryea isn’t ready to play a part in the top tier, rarely featuring for the Reds during the second half of 2021/22 following his arrival in January.

If an offer is accepted though, he could be well-served making that move considering he isn’t even guaranteed to be a starter in the second tier with the Blades next season and there seems to be a real togetherness at the City Ground, potentially a factor that will pull him towards the East Midlands.

It seems as though all of Forest’s loanees have felt at home during their time at the club, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see at least three of their temporary players sign permanently, though they won’t have a bottomless pit money to spend.