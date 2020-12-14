Nottingham Forest target drops transfer hint as January window looms

Sydney van Hooijdonk has indicated that he is open to leaving NAC Breda next month, with Nottingham Forest suggested as a potential destination for the forward.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of controversial former Reds’ man Pierre, has been outstanding in the Dutch second division this season, netting eight goals in 13 games.

However, there is plenty of speculation surrounding his future, and it had been claimed that Forest want to bring him to the City Ground in the New Year.

Speaking to Dutch media outlet AD, van Hooijdonk made it clear that he is assessing his options ahead of the window.

“Away in the winter break? Yes, that is a very good option. I don’t know where Sydney van Hooijdonk will be in a month. Maybe just here, maybe not.”

This comes after the youngster was left out by his current side, with boss Maurice Steijn unhappy at the constant talk surrounding his star man. The striker only came off the bench in the 89th minute in a goalless draw against Go Ahead Eagles on Friday night.

The verdict

With van Hooijdonk supposedly available for free, it’s no surprise that a host of clubs are tracking him and a move seems inevitable going by his comments and the fact he has been left out for recent games.

Whether Forest can win the race for his signature remains to be seen, but the fans should be encouraged that they are looking for younger players with the potential to grow.

The season so far has shown that Forest need to do a lot of work in the upcoming windows, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.