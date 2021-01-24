Nottingham Forest target for 30-year-old Championship rival

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Bournemouth over the loan signing of midfielder Dan Gosling, a report from a print edition of The Sun (24/01, p59) has claimed.

Gosling has featured 15 times in the league for Bournemouth this season, scoring twice, although he has started just seven times during that period.

Now it seems as though Forest could be keen to secure the services of the 30-year-old for the remainder of the campaign at least.

According to this latest report, manager Chris Hughton is keen to bring Gosling to The City Ground on loan this month, with the two clubs reportedly opening talks about a temporary deal.

However, it is thought that Gosling himself would prefer a permanent move away this month, meaning there could still be plenty to decide with regards to this particular agreement.

As things stand, there just six months remaining on Gosling’s contract with Bournemouth, meaning he could be free to leave the Vitality Stadium for nothing at the end of this season.

In total, Gosling has made 192 appearances and scored 22 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth since joining from Newcastle back in the summer of 2014.

The Verdict

This could be a useful signing for Forest if they can get it done.

Gosling has plenty of experience to call upon if he makes the move to The City Ground, which could certainly be useful as Forest look to get themselves out of trouble at the wrong end of the Championship.

Indeed, you do also feel as though the permanent move for Gosling could be worth considering, given the fact that he is out of contract at the end of the season, which could make him affordable for Forest, while also earning Bournemouth at least some sort of fee for him.