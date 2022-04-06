Nottingham Forest target could be moved on by Cardiff City this summer

Nottingham Forest are reportedly one of multiple Championship clubs eyeing a swoop for Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who is out of contract in the Welsh capital and could be moved on this summer.

Brice Samba and Ethan Horvath have been battling it out for the number one jersey in recent weeks – with both players impressing when given their chance between the sticks by Steve Cooper.

However, it seems the Reds are considering recruiting more keeping options in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Wales Online, Forest are one of a number of Championship clubs interested in Smithies, with the 32-year-old’s contract at the Cardiff City Ground set to expire this summer.

The report claims that the shot-stopper could be moved on at the end of his deal as it is understood that the is one of the higher earners at the Welsh club and his salary may not fit in the new wage structure set to be imposed this summer.

The former England youth international has 450 EFL appearances under his belt – split between spells at Cardiff, Huddersfield Town, and QPR.

The Verdict

Forest’s interest in Smithies suggests that one of Samba or Horvath could be moved on in the summer by the Reds.

If that’s the case, then bringing in an experienced EFL shot-stopper like the 32-year-old certainly makes sense.

Landing him on a free transfer should reduce the cost of a deal – particularly as it seems his current club could be open to letting him go.

It seems the initial pieces have fallen into place and this is one to keep an eye on as the summer grows closer.