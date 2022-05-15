Nottingham Forest talisman makes scoreline margin claim around Sheffield United play-off

Nottingham Forest take a narrow lead into the second leg of the Championship play-off semi finals, after they beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

It was a game that Forest dominated when it came to creating chances, with Steve Cooper’s side forcing Blades keeper’ Wes Foderingham into several key saves.

Forest looked to be heading into the second leg with a two goal advantage after Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson has both found the net.

However, Sander Berge scored a late consolation goal for the home team, something that could prove pivotal in the second leg.

Whilst Forest were dominant, they did failed to make their chances pay, something Johnson himself highlighted when speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

When asked about the position Forest are in going into the game on Tuesday night, Johnson told Sky Sports: “We’re in a good position winning the game and ultimately we played well, had a lot of chances and should have won by more.

“We would have like the advantage to be bigger but we’ll take any advantage we can get going into the second leg.”

The second leg is set to be played at the City Ground on Tuesday night, as Forest look to seal their place at Wembley for the play-off final on May 29th.

The Verdict

The late goal for Sheffield United certainly makes the tie more interesting as the Blades didn’t really get close to Forest on their counter attacks.

It proved as well how important the second goal was, to kill the first tie, otherwise Sheffield United would have grown in confidence with both Forest goals coming at key times with the Blades on top.

They will need to perform at the same levels though as Sheffield United have proved that they can blitz teams quickly, with Fulham and QPR being recent victims.