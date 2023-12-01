Highlights Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Ryan Kent in the January transfer window, making an offer to loan the winger for the rest of the season.

Kent has grown unhappy with his lack of game time at Fenerbahce in Turkey and is considering a return to English football.

Leeds United have also been linked with Kent, but Forest are hoping to secure a deal quickly before Leeds can intervene.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly moved ahead of Leeds United in the race to sign Ryan Kent in the January transfer window.

According to Turkish outlet Haber7, the Premier League side have made an offer to loan the winger for the second half of the season.

Kent signed for Fenerbahce last summer but has grown unhappy with the level of game time he has received in the Super Lig.

The 27-year-old has made seven appearances in the league for Fenerbahce, with only one of those coming as a start.

A return to English football in January is now very much on the cards, with Leeds having also been linked with a move for the former Rangers forward.

What is the latest news surrounding Ryan Kent?

Kent signed for Fenerbahce last summer following the conclusion of his contract with Rangers, agreeing a four year deal with the Turkish giants.

However, it has not been a great start for the player in Turkey, with game time proving a struggle.

This has led to speculation that he may make a return to English football in the January window, with Nottingham Forest now the favourites to earn his signature.

The Reds have proposed a loan offer for the 27-year-old, although it is unclear if an option to buy clause has also been broached as a possibility.

Fenerbahce have yet to agree terms on the deal, with the club still evaluating their options with a month left until the winter market opens.

Forest are hoping to get a response as soon as possible, with potential concerns that Leeds may look to usurp the deal if something cannot be agreed quickly.

Cooper is looking to bolster his squad for the second half of the Premier League season, with the manager’s position at the City Ground under pressure.

The Nottinghamshire outfit is 15th in the top flight table.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Victory over Swansea City midweek got the team back to winning ways, having previously drawn 1-1 with Rotherham United on the club’s return from the November international break.

Daniel Farke’s side is aiming to compete for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

League leaders Leicester City are eight points clear of the Yorkshire team after 18 games.

Next up for Leeds is a clash at home to promotion rivals Middlesbrough on 2 December.

Would Ryan Kent be a good signing for Leeds United?

The move to Turkey hasn’t quite worked out for Kent so far, but he has proven himself as a very capable forward option with Rangers in the past.

A loan deal in the second half of the season would be a boost to their attack, and would come with very little financial risk.

However, Leeds may struggle to compete with a Premier League side that can offer game time in the top flight of English football.

The Whites will need to step up their chase soon, as Forest are looking to move quickly to secure a deal ahead of the January window opening next month.