Nottingham Forest take action as impressive forward attracts transfer attention

Nottingham Forest have already turned down several approaches for Brennan Johnson, with Chris Hughton planning to use the youngster in his first-team squad next season.

The 20-year-old has been highly-rated the City Ground for some time, however he had to go out on loan for regular minutes this season, with Johnson enjoying a very productive spell at Lincoln City.

He has been integral to the successful campaign Michael Appleton’s men have had, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists to help the Imps to the League One play-off final which will take place on Sunday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye, with Football Insider claiming that ‘multiple loan and permanent deal enquiries’ have been made for the attacker, but Forest have no interest in letting the player go.

Instead, the Reds plan to utilise Johnson in their squad next season, which will be looking to push for a top six finish under the guidance of the experienced boss.

The attacking midfield position has been an issue for Hughton this season, as he has been unable to settle on someone in that role, with Lewis Grabban, Filip Krovinovic and Cafu just some of the individuals have played behind the striker.

The verdict

This is great news for Forest fans because anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise what a talent he is.

Of course, it has to be taken into account that he will be playing at a higher level with Forest, but his form this season suggests he is ready to make the step up.

So, this update suggests he will be given a chance, and it’s down to Johnson to impress in pre-season and then make a big mark on the team next season.

