Nottingham Forest, Swansea set to miss out on 29-year-old target

Mathieu Peybernes may well be set to leave current side Almeria this summer transfer window, but it appears that he will be staying in Spain and not moving to Nottingham Forest.

Both the Reds and fellow Championship side Swansea City have been linked with the defender this summer window, with Almeria deciding that they do not want to keep him on for 20/21.

However, despite that interest from these shores, Spanish outlet Marca is reporting that the player is most likely to join Getafe this summer, with Levante also keen over in Spain.

The report reveals that he does have offers from this country to sign on but, by all accounts in his current country of residence, he will be staying in Spain and switching to Getafe.

The Verdict

The 29-year-old has played for the likes of Sochaux in his native France as well as Sporting Gijon but playing in the United Kingdom looks like something he won’t be doing just yet.

A defender that can push into central midfield, too, both Championship sides could have perhaps used his powers of enforcement next season.

There are plenty of other good players available to Forest and the Swans, though, so they shouldn’t get too disheartened by this one.