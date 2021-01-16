Nottingham Forest suffer major transfer blow with PL ace rejecting potential loan move

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has turned down the chance to join Nottingham Forest on loan with the Poland international instead wanting to remain with the Baggies.

Forest have been consistently linked with a potential move to sign Grosicki this month after they missed out on the chance to sign him in the summer, with the 32-year-old having been on the verge of arriving at the City Ground in the summer only the move to fall through.

It has now emerged that Nottingham Forest were keen to bring the winger to the City Ground on loan this month, and new West Brom boss Sam Allardyce had given the Poland international the all-clear to move away from the Hawthorns to go and get some guaranteed game time in the second half of the campaign, per Football Insider.

However, it is thought that Grosicki has turned down the opportunity to link up with Chris Hughton at the City Ground. The winger is instead hoping he can force his way into Allardyce’s plans after he has been included in all of the match day squads since Slaven Bilic was replaced by the one-time England manager, per Football Insider.

The verdict

This is a major blow for the Reds and it will be a concern that Hughton has been unable to convince the 32-year-old to make the move to Forest again after he nearly managed to do that in the summer. It perhaps reflects the challenging situation that Nottingham Forest find themselves in and maybe the Poland international does not want to swap one relegation battle for another.

Grosicki’s decision has probably been motivated by Allardyce giving him more sings that he could have more of a role to play than he did under Bilic. However, it is still clear by the fact the new Baggies boss was willing to allow him to leave the club that he is not going to be a guaranteed starter.

Forest will have to swiftly move onto other potential targets and they need to make sure that they address the lack of goals and creativity in the side before the window shuts. Grosicki’s experience and quality would have been valuable for the Reds, but if his heart was not in the move it is best that he has remained with West Brom given Forest need fully committed players to help them survive.