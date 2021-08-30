Nottingham Forest submit transfer offer for 22-year-old striker

Nottingham Forest have made a €4.5million offer to sign Bordeaux forward Josh Maja, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

Maja came through the ranks at Sunderland and rose to prominence following the Black Cats’ relegation to League One in 2018.

The striker scored 14 goals in 24 League One appearances in the first half of the 2018/19 season, before moving to Bordeaux for an undisclosed fee in January 2019.

Maja has since made 48 appearances for the French side, scoring 11 goals for the club and registering three assists.

He returned to England in the second half of last season, joining Fulham on loan and scoring three goals in 15 appearances, with the Cottagers opting not to activate their option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Now, French journalist Loic Tanzi claims that Forest have made an offer of €4.5million to sign Maja, who is under contract until 2023.

Forest were among the lowest scorers in the Championship with 37 goals in 46 games last season, and have yielded only one point from their first games of this campaign.

The Verdict

Maja could be an excellent signing for Forest.

I’m in the camp which believes he should never have left Sunderland, as he has somewhat struggled to set the world alight over in France.

But he showed he can still score goals in England with Fulham last season, and I think the Championship is about the right level for him.

Forest need a younger alternative to Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, and Maja, at 22, could be just that.