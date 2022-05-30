Nottingham Forest striker’s thoughts revealed ahead of potential summer deal

Nottingham Forest have benefitted massively from having Keinan Davis on loan at the club in the second half of the season and they would no doubt have him back again as they head into the Premier League in the next campaign.

Now, it’s been revealed that the forward has massively enjoyed his time with the club on his short-term deal – and that could potentially mean that if the chance came up to go back to the City Ground, he may jump at the chance.

He’s struggled for starts in the Premier League in the past for Villa and it ultimately led to his departure on a loan to Forest in the first place. Prior to his move this campaign, he had only five starts in two top flight campaigns with his parent club.

Instead then, he has been allowed to continue his development at the City Ground and the fans have quickly taken to him there. With 15 games in the Championship to his name, he managed five goals and two assists along the way and has been a part of the squad that has helped the side climb back into the Premier League.

Now, Forest might want to keep hold of him for a little longer but it has been unclear whether or not a deal is doable again or not yet. However, the player’s dad has revealed that Davis has really enjoyed his time at Forest and that he ‘loves everything’ at the club.

Speaking about the side, his dad said: “He has really enjoyed it at Forest. He felt at home at Forest.

“His game really came together there. The manager… what a manager! He’s brilliant. He knows how to get the best out of the young players, it was really good seeing what he’s done with Keinan. He loves the supporters, he loves the team, he loves the coach, he loves everything. He felt at home at Forest. They have got the best out of him.”

The Verdict

Keinan Davis has really thrived and flourished in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and he will no doubt have relished the chance to get regular action and to see himself on the scoresheet more often as a result.

The striker has really taken to the club it seems and the supporters have done the same with him. The ideal move for both parties then would seemingly be to have a reunion this summer, whether that comes as another loan deal or on a more permanent basis.

Whether Aston Villa want to let him leave or not though is another matter. It looks like Steven Gerrard might be re-evaluating some of his striking options over the summer and that could lead to Davis getting plenty more chances at Villa Park in the Premier League next season.

If that is the case, then they most definitely won’t want to let him join a new divisional rival. If they don’t see a place for him though, then Forest will likely be ready to swoop in and seal a deal for him.