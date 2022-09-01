Nottingham Forest strike transfer agreement with Blackpool for star but potential sticking point emerges

Nottingham Forest have struck a £4m agreement with Blackpool for the services of winger Josh Bowler, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Reds have been extremely busy in the transfer market this summer after needing to rebuild their squad, with several loanees departing the City Ground since the end of last season and many permanent first-teamers also making their way out of the club.

And after addressing most of their key positions this summer, they are now focusing on a player that may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet in the East Midlands, with a fee for Bowler now being agreed.

AFC Bournemouth and Fulham were also in the race for his signature – but the Reds appeared as front runners after having a £3.5m bid rejected for his services a couple of days ago with the Seasiders holding out for £4m.

And Forest have finally decided to pay the amount needed to lure him away from Bloomfield Road, though it’s currently unclear whether the 23-year-old will agree personal terms with Bowler keen to know where he fits into the Reds’ jigsaw.

Nixon has even revealed that Michael Appleton’s side are waiting on the winger’s decision before spending the fee agreed, with this deal not certain to go through.

The Verdict:

You can’t blame Bowler for wanting to know what role he will have at the City Ground – because he may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet at this stage considering the existing options they have at their disposal.

There’s also a chance Cooper will operate with a 3-4-1-2 system for large parts of this season after seeing it pay dividends last term – and they certainly have the players at their disposal to make this formation work.

However, it may freeze out the Blackpool winger who has often been most effective when out wide, so a move to the Midlands may harm his development unless he’s getting plenty of game time and is played in a role that suits him.

At Bloomfield Road, he knows he has a guaranteed starting spot and although he will want to move up to the top flight sooner rather than later, one more season in the second tier to show his qualities may not be the worst outcome for the 23-year-old.

As well as this, his contract runs out in under 12 months, so he will probably have the opportunity to pick between several good options if he holds his nerve and waits until next summer.