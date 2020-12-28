Nottingham Forest, Stoke City set to fall short in transfer race

Preston North End and a plethora of other Championship clubs have been dealt a transfer blow, with the news filtering through from the Irish Mirror of Jack Byrne’s impending move to Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

The former Manchester City midfielder is seemingly set to link up with Mick McCarthy on the continent, after choosing to depart Shamrock Rovers after less than a year with the Irish outfit.

An ex-Wigan and Oldham Athletic player, Byrne is now seemingly set to disappoint the likes of Preston, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Bournemouth, with all four sides said to have held an interest in bringing the schemer back to England.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Preston North End in 2020?

1 of 20 They had just one manager in charge Yes No

It now appears that the player is set for a new adventure in his career with the Cyprus club, with the completion of his medical set to rubber stamp the move.

The midfielder has also received international recognition over the past 12 months, with his potential new manager, McCarthy, having given him his senior international debut in a friendly against Bulgaria back in September 2019.

The Verdict

This will come as a blow for the Lilywhites as Byrne appears to be a player that is up and coming after a tough few years of being loaned out between clubs.

He clearly has an eye for goal after scoring nine for Shamrock Rovers this year and would have added some much needed goals from midfield to the Deepdale ranks.

It’s clear that Preston will be active in the January window as they seek to move up the league standings and the club will no doubt have some alternative targets lined up after missing out on this move.

You can’t blame a player for wanting to try their hand in a foreign country and for that reason I have some admiration for the move that Byrne is set to undertake.