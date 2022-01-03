Nottingham Forest still eager to sign Blackpool midfielder

Nottingham Forest are making some moves early on in the January transfer window and one of the latest names to be linked with a move to the club is Josh Bowler – and the side are still keen to do business as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has looked a solid talent for Blackpool so far, playing in 26 games for the club so far and managing four goal contributions this season. Before joining the Seasiders, he played in the ranks for Everton and although he never managed to feature in the first-team for the Toffees, he did look impressive for the reserve side.

Since joining Blackpool, he has now gone from strength-to-strength. He’s become a mainstay in the side despite his age and already has over 50 appearances in the second tier during his career. It means that he is both talented and experienced – and it is a good combination for any side to have in a player.

Nottingham Forest are now keen to do business to bring him in and Alan Nixon has revealed that there is certainly interest in his services from Steve Cooper but that their initial offer to try and lure him to the City Ground was not high enough.

Bowler could command a fairly hefty fee after shining in the Championship this season and considering his age and experience, it means that he could have a high resale value for Blackpool. However, Nottingham Forest certainly won’t be put off and in their bid to try and strengthen their side enough to launch a promotion bid in the second half of the season, he could be the latest addition.

The Verdict

Josh Bowler looks the real deal and a massive talent in the Championship based on his appearances for Blackpool so far.

The 22-year-old has looked sharp and has shown that despite his age, he can already compete in the second tier. The midfielder is therefore an attractive proposition for any potential side and it is no wonder that Nottingham Forest are now eager to do business to bring him to the City Ground.

The issue is Blackpool are very aware of his talents and won’t be too keen to let go of the player. He is a mainstay in the team and is arguably one of their most creative players in the team right now – and that means if he was sold on midway through the campaign, then it would be a huge blow to the Seasiders.

It means that they would not want to do business to get rid of such an important player – especially to a divisional rival. If a big offer came in though – especially a seven-figure one – then they may have to think twice about selling Bowler on.