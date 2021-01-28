Nottingham Forest step up interest in Championship ace, talks said to be at advanced stage

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks over a move for Dan Gosling, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Bournemouth midfielder has fallen way down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium having played just nine minutes of league action in the last month.

As a result it seems that the 30-year-old is set for pastures new.

For Nottingham Forest there’s a real need to kick on this month.

The club have endured a difficult season so far and find themselves sitting perilously close to the relegation zone as we move into the second half the season.

Forest have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with the two parties now said to be in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal.

Forest. Advanced talks for Dan Gosling now. Midfielder. Liked by Hughton. Bournemouth will let go … to create space for a serious push to land Ben Pearson from Preston. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

With Gosling due to be out of contract at the end of the season, there’s every chance that a cut-price deal could be on the cards as Bournemouth look to recoup some sort of fee for a player who has fallen out of favour.

The Verdict

This would be a great move for Nottingham Forest.

Dan Gosling is a player of undoubted quality at this level and while opportunities have been hard to come by with Bournemouth, there’s no doubt that he still has a lot to offer.

Chris Hughton would be the ideal man to get the best out of the player, and if a deal can be agreed, it’s hard to see the 30-year-old being anything but a success at the City Ground.