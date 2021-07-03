Nottingham Forest step up interest in 12-goal talent, formal offer being considered

Nottingham Forest have made an offer for Zian Flemming, according to reports from Dutch outlet Veronica Inside, via Nottinghamshire Live.

Chris Hughton is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season and clearly look to step up his interest in the 22-year-old as he looks to secure a move.

Flemming currently plays for Dutch side Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie where he enjoyed a wonderful campaign last term, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in the league for his side.

The attacking midfielder only moved to his current employers last summer but could be open to a move if it was the right opportunity.

For Forest, the need to improve this term is evident.

Last season was particularly disappointing for the East Midlands side as they finished the season in 17th position in the Championship.

While it certainly isn’t the expectation, supporters will be hoping that Forest are capable of pushing themselves into the top half of the table and even emerge as potential play-off contenders towards the end of next season.

Hughton will be determined to strengthen his squad and that could start with the signing of a creative midfielder such as Zian Flemming.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest?

1 of 20 Aaron Ramsey Yes No

The verdict

Zian Flemming could be a really smart addition if Nottingham Forest can pull it off.

The 22-year-old is an outstanding talent and that has been shown by his incredible form for Fortuna Sittard where he managed 19 goal involvements in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch side are unlikely to want to lose the player on the cheap but if Chris Hughton’s side want him that badly then I’m sure that they’ll find a way.

Given his age the player would be a shrewd investment for the right price and so it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out.