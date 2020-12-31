Nottingham Forest star tipped for Premier League offer as January transfer window approaches

Nottingham Forest are expecting an offer from Burnley for Joe Worrall, according to Sarah Clapson.

The central defender has been a top performer for the Reds over the last two seasons and is now attracting the interest of the Premier League Clarets.

At 23 years of age Worrall is a player who still has plenty of time to improve and establish himself at the highest level – something that he’s more than capable of doing.

But according to Clapson, his hopes of doing that with Forest will be tested with the Clarets likely to make a move in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Clapson said: “I think Forest will have their resolve tested by Burnley.

“Worrall wants to get Forest in the Premier League and captain them for the long-term.

“We’ve seen with Matty Cash that it’s very hard to turn down big money. Worrall wants to test himself as high as he can so it’s a really difficult one. I’d like to think he’ll stay but anything could happen.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Joe Worrall will be tempted if Burnley come knocking.

While he’d ideally love to secure promotion with Nottingham Forest it certainly doesn’t look like that will happen any time soon.

A playing career is short by nature and Worrall will know that the opportunity to play in the top flight doesn’t come along every day – meaning that he may need to jump ship for the good of his career.