Nottingham Forest star sends message following major club decision

Nottingham Forest keeper Brice Samba has thanked boss Sabri Lamouchi for bringing him to the City Ground after the French coach was sacked.

A dismal start to the season, which followed the late collapse to miss out on the play-offs in the previous campaign, meant owner Evangelos Marinakis decided to part ways with Lamouchi last night.

And, the club wasted little time in finding a replacement, with Chris Hughton confirmed as his successor just 30 minutes later.

Some felt the quick turnaround was disrespectful to Lamouchi as he had finally put Forest in a position where they could compete for promotion.

It also appears he was liked by the players, with Samba taking to Twitter this morning to praise his former boss.

“Thank you for bringing me here coach, wish you the best in the future. Let’s not forget the good times but we now have to focus on the hard work ahead.”

The 26-year-old joined Forest from Caen last summer and was number one throughout Lamouchi’s reign, often impressing for the East Midlands side.

The verdict

In truth, there won’t be many who argue with the decision to replace Lamouchi with Hughton as it wasn’t working out and they have now brought in a proven promotion winner.

But, the speed at which everything happened wasn’t ideal for the former boss as it didn’t give fans or players time to thank Lamouchi for the job he did – as it was good on the whole.

So, this is a nice touch from Samba and he will now look to maintain the form he has displayed in the past year under Hughton.

