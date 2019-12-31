Nottingham Forest star reacts to club footage

Nottingham Forest keeper Brice Samba has shared his reaction to latest footage of the substitutes bench during the win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

December, in general, had been a poor month for the Reds, having failed to win in five games – before bouncing back on Boxing Day against Hull City had them favourites to beat Wigan.

Sitting just outside the play-off places prior to kick-off, Sabri Lamouchi’s side knew a second successive victory would see them move back in to the top six and a single goal from Tobias Figueiredo ensured just that.

The win sees Forest move to fifth in the Championship table and have a game in hand over their fellow promotion chasing rivals.

Samba, who has been in excellent form this term, secured a 10th clean sheet during the game as he produced a superb penalty save to deny Josh Windass in the second half.

The Congolese stopper will be looking to replicate his form and help Forest gain a third straight win as they meet Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground on New Years Day.

Reacting to the club’s official Twitter account, who posted footage of the substitutes’ celebrations and reactions during the game against Wigan – Samba praised his fellow teammates and the club.

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

The Verdict

What a superb signing Samba has been for Forest. The club will do well to keep him come the summer if they do not gain promotion to the Premier League.

Given how good his performances have been in the Championship this season, it would not surprise me if a number of clubs are even sniffing around in the January transfer window.

His post on the club’s squad spirit is as good as they come and at the very best of times, approaching what could be a third straight win on New Years Day.