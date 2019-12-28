Nottingham Forest star makes bold Derby County transfer admission

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has said that he does not mind signing a player from rivals Derby County, as long as they help in their promotion hopes.

Forest have been struggling of late to find a win, having gone five league games without one, but the Boxing Day victory over Hull City saw the Reds move back in contention of a play-off place.

Sitting two points off Preston North End with a game in hand, Forest look likely to be there or there abouts come the end of the season, but it is expected that boss Sabri Lamouchi will attempt to bolster the squad in the January transfer window.

Forest’s position contrasts that of rivals Derby County, who sit in the lower half of the table, and the two meetings between the two sides have ended in favour of Lamouchi’s men.

Speaking on the season and more to The Athletic, central defender Worrall said that he would be happy for a Derby player to move to the City Ground.

“We could sign a player from Derby and I wouldn’t care, as long as he helped us into the Premier League.”

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

Worrall has been in good form of late and has formed a superb defensive partnership with Tobias Figueiredo, helping Forest concede just 23 goals in the league this term.

The Verdict

Words that will only heighten the East Midlands Derby and entice Derby fans to react, given their poor season so far.

But in truth, who would Nottingham Forest take from Derby’s side at the moment? The Rams are struggling to find consistency, and a number of their key players have struggled to perform on a regular basis.

Forest finally ended that five game winless run, but the win against Hull City has them back on track.