Nottingham Forest stance on potential deal for Middlesbrough man Djed Spence amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

Nottingham Forest have finally sealed a spot back in the Premier League after a long exile in the Championship – and the club are confident that they can bring some of their most important players back to the side next season, such as Djed Spence as reported by The Guardian.

The 21-year-old has been one of the brightest and best players in the division this year for Forest and Middlesbrough will surely be kicking themselves to have let the youngster and go and perform for a division rival over the course of the campaign.

The winger managed a total of 39 league games with six goal contributions over the course of the season but has really stood out and shone, with many believing he has the potential to get even better further on down the line.

After these standout showings at the City Ground, Middlesbrough now seemed resigned to accepting the fact that he could be on his way out the exit door this summer. The interest in his services are mounting up and a Premier League move has looked likely, with Tottenham one of the frontrunners for his signature.

It therefore looked like Spence might not make a return to Forest and that his final impact with the side could be helping them climb back into the Premier League. However, according to a report from The Guardian, Steve Cooper’s side believe there is a chance they could bring Spence back to the club during the offseason.

Whether that is a loan – which seems more likely if a bigger side does manage to snap him up – or a permanent deal is unclear but the fact that Forest believe a deal can be done will be music to the ears of supporters of the club ahead of a big summer window.

The Verdict

Djed Spence has easily had one of the best campaigns of any player in the Championship this season and he most definitely will not be playing in that division again next season for Middlesbrough.

Boro cast him aside in the first place and he made them pay with a string of superb performances for their rivals Nottingham Forest. There is no question that the newly-promoted side would now have him back in a heartbeat and the good news for them is that it seems that a deal isn’t entirely out of the question.

Especially with the side now in the Premier League, there is even more chance that they could end up bringing the youngster back to the City Ground in some capacity. It might be hard for them to compete with the likes of Tottenham, who could offer European football, but even if it is another temporary deal they would be delighted.

Either way, it is a positive step for Forest that they could sign a player again that it looked like might have played his last football at the club come the end of his current loan deal.