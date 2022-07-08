Nottingham Forest stance on Huddersfield Town raid outlined as Terriers aim to recover from Carlos Corberan blow

Huddersfield Town are still expected to field serious Nottingham Forest interest in both Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien.

The Terriers have been knocked back by Carlos Corberan’s resignation in the last 48 hours and are now preparing for life under Danny Schofield, with the Championship season starting in three weeks when Burnley visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

Whether Schofield is able to call on Toffolo and O’Brien remains to be seen, with the Huddersfield duo firmly on the Nottingham Forest radar.

A fresh report from The Athletic has confirmed that they still plan on trying to add Toffolo to their ranks, despite the pending arrival of Omar Richards from Bayern Munich. It’s also said that O’Brien’s addition in the midfield is seen as a priority at this stage.

Toffolo scored six goals and registered eight assists last season from left-back, whilst O’Brien has continued establishing himself as one of the best central midfielders outside the top-flight with his high-tempo performances.

The pair both featured in the play-off final against Forest, who were 1-0 winners thanks to Levi Colwill’s own goal, subsequently securing a place in the Premier League.

The Verdict

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Huddersfield’s fans, who are coming to terms with the fact that Corberan is no longer the club’s head coach.

Further blows sound like they will follow, too.

Toffolo and O’Brien are both really heavily tipped to be moving on this summer and, in what’s quite a cruel twist after defeat at Wembley, they seem like they will end up with Forest eventually.

