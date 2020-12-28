Nottingham Forest simply must not cash in on 23-year-old amid fresh transfer update: Opinion

The future of Anthony Knockaert has emerged as a talking point amongst Nottingham Forest fans in recent days.

The winger’s loan deal at the City Ground is set to expire next month, with many left debating whether the club should extend that deal or not.

Knockaert has made a positive impression since arriving on loan from Fulham in October, after becoming Chris Hughton’s first and only signing in charge of the Reds.

The 29-year-old is a player who has flourished under Hughton before, helping Brighton win promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17 after contributing to 24 goals in the Championship.

Knockaert has been unable to replicate that kind of form for Forest, but there has been no doubts over his very obvious attacking quality and his ability to lift a game.

According to The Sun (27/12), though, Forest are reviewing Knockaert’s situation at the City Ground, and are considering whether to extend his loan deal or not as they look to cut costs.

It is claimed that Joe Worrall and Joe Lolley could move on, with Worrall previously being linked with a move to Burnley.

Whilst finances may be one talking point, the potential departures of Lolley, and particularly Worrall, are another.

Worrall has been a key player for Forest over the past couple of seasons, since returning from a loan spell at Rangers in 2018/19.

The homegrown centre-half was an ever-present in the Championship last season, and since returning from a broken foot injury in December, he has started every game and captained the side on multiple occasions under Chris Hughton.

Having lost key players like Matty Cash and Ben Watson in the summer, to lose another stalwart in Worrall would be a disastrous move by Forest.

He is a player who gives his all for his boyhood club, and his love for the Reds is there for all to see. He delivered a passionate post-match message in wake of Forest’s 3-1 home defeat to Brentford, which typified the love he has for the East Midlands outfit.

Since returning to the side, Forest have kept three clean sheets. Whilst it’s a collective defensive effort, there can be no denying that he has had a massive influence both on and off the pitch.

Knockaert has shown flashes of his quality whilst at Forest. But Worrall, meanwhile, shows it on a consistent basis week after week.