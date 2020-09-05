Nottingham Forest should try shift these 2 players before October’s transfer deadline

It’s a case of go again for Nottingham Forest after a disastrous final day saw them miss out on the play-offs completely.

The East Midlands club have outlined their aspirations with action in the transfer market, bringing in a swathe of impressive signings as they look to give Sabri Lamouchi all the tools he needs to push for promotion.

Even with the recent arrival of Olympiakos forward Miguel Angel Guerrero, you feel the Reds may not be done yet and with the transfer window open until October they’ve got plenty of time.

A busy summer has left Forest with a pretty bulky squad and it would be a surprise if they don’t try and trim it down over the next month or so.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two players that the Championship club should try to shift before the transfer window closes…

Michael Hefele

Hefele’s two seasons with Forest have been relatively uneventful. The central defender arrived from Huddersfield Town in 2018 but has only managed 18 appearances since.

With the likes of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, and Michael Dawson ahead of him in the pecking order – and Forest linked with other defenders in the current window – it seems like the right time to try and move the German defender on.

With just one year left on his deal, the 30-year-old is unlikely to attract much of a fee but it would be useful to get his wage off the books.

Zach Clough

Forest have got a striking unit that will be the envy of most Championship clubs, with summer arrivals Lyle Taylor and Guerrero joining Lewis Grabban – who scored 20 times last term – and Nuno da Costa.

Amid that impressive line up is one man that is excess to requirements and has been for some time.

Clough’s last appearance for the Reds came in the 2017/18 campaign, while his last goal came in January 2017.

The 25-year-old is clearly not a part of Lamouchi’s plans moving forward and the East Midlands club should be doing all they can to try and shift him before the close of the window in October – whether that’s on loan or permanently.