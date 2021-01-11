Nottingham Forest should target West Brom player as Grosicki alternative this month: Opinion

The January transfer window is open and Nottingham Forest will be keen to add one or two fresh faces to their squad this month.

The Reds have already managed to secure the services of Anthony Knockaert, who is set to stay at the City Ground for the remainder of the campaign.

But there is still a real need to bolster attacking options, especially out wide. After all, Knockaert is already very much seen as a key player at Forest and doesn’t add to what they already have.

A winger and a creative midfielder is believed to be on Forest’s wishlist this month, as they look to solve their attacking woes and add a bit of inspiration in the final third.

Kamil Grosicki is a player who has been strongly linked with a move to the City Ground before. Chris Hughton looked to bring the Poland international in back in October, but agonisingly missed out on his signature after submitting the paperwork to the relevant bodies seconds after the deadline.

Since then, he has managed to play 10 minutes of Premier League football for West Brom, and hardly painted himself in glory in their defeat to Blackpool in the FA Cup at the weekend.

There has been talk about Forest potentially reviving their interest in Grosicki, who is said to be attracting interest from clubs in his native Poland.

But whilst Grosicki may be a proven performer at this level, he’s now 32 years of age, and hardly represents a long-term option.

That brings us on nicely to another Albion player in Kyle Edwards.

Edwards played his part – albeit a relatively small one – in helping Albion return to the Premier League last season, chipping in with two goals and one assist in 26 Championship appearances.

The 22-year-old has made only one start in the Premier League for West Brom this season, though, and has been left out of the last three matchday squads under Sam Allardyce.

Edwards is a left-sided winger who loves to cut inside onto his right foot, carry the ball and cause problems for the opposition. He is a speedy player, and an injection of pace is badly needed at the moment.

He is in a similar mold to Siriki Dembele – a player who Forest, among many other clubs want, and someone who is likely to cost a hefty sum this month.

But Edwards is younger than both Grosicki and Dembele, and has played at a higher level than the latter. He has experience of winning promotion in the Championship, and is likely to cost a lot less with there also being room for him to develop.

Whilst Grosicki may be the one who Forest are expected to go in for, another gem could be under their noses at the Hawthorns.