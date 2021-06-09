Nottingham Forest should look to use Stoke City interest to their advantage: Opinion 

The transfer window is now open in what is Chris Hughton’s first summer in charge at Nottingham Forest.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what changes he looks to make to his squad as he looks to build for 2020/21 and we’ve already been given a clue of his approach via the retained list.

One of the issues facing Hughton is his forward line. Despite having one of the meanest defences in the Championship, the Reds finished down in 17th and that was in no small part due to their toothlessness up top.

Forest managed just 37 goals all season with Lewis Grabban (six goals) and Lyle Taylor (five goals) both struggling to have much of an impact.

The latter joined on a free transfer last summer but just a year into his City Ground career is being linked with a move away as the Mirror has reported that Stoke City are set to raid Forest for him this summer.

The East Midlands club have not seen the best of the 31-year-old in a red shirt and they should be using the Potters’ interest to their advantage.

Money is likely to be tight this summer given the current situation, so getting Taylor and his wage, reportedly £15,000 per week, off their books could provide them with some added flexibility – as would any sort of fee they could negotiate with Stoke.

Hughton’s forward line needs to be freshened up as both Taylor and Grabban are older than 30 now and offer a similar set of skills.

Whether that means bringing in a striker from elsewhere that can compete for a place in the team right now or signing an up-and-coming forward that can develop as a backup remains to be seen but Forest should be looking to capitalise on Stoke’s interest to clear room for the fresh blood.

You feel it’s a move that should interest Taylor as well given how limited his opportunities were last term.

At 31, he won’t want to be playing second fiddle to Grabban again next season and there looks to be a starting spot for the taking at the Bet365 Stadium.

Given it looks an ideal move for all parties, you feel the Reds would be foolish not to make the most of it.