Nottingham Forest should join QPR and Newcastle in January transfer race following latest update: Opinion

With 10 days left of December, the start of Steve Cooper’s first transfer window as Nottingham Forest boss is nearly upon us.

The Welshman has turned things around completely at the East Midlands club and has taken them from the bottom of the Championship table to just one point off the top six.

Forest look genuine play-off and perhaps even promotion contenders under Cooper but he’ll be keen to strengthen their push in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign by adding more quality to his squad via the January window.

As per journalist Will Unwin, signing a new centre-back is a priority for the Reds next month and Bournemouth’s Steve Cook should be a player on their radar.

The 30-year-old appears out of favour at the Vitality Stadium at the moment, having played just three Championship games all season, but has impressed when called upon – with his performance in the 1-1 against Fulham a few weeks ago particularly eye-catching.

Cook has amassed nearly 400 appearances for the Cherries across almost a decade at the club but his contract is set to expire next month and journalist Kris Temple has reported that he is not currently being offered new terms.

It is said that Bournemouth are keen for him to see out his current deal and stay until the end of the season but they will not stand in his way amid interest from other clubs.

Former Cherries boss Eddie is reportedly keen to bring him to Newcastle United while QPR and Watford have also been linked but Forest should be joining the race for him in the upcoming window.

He may not be the sort of signing that is guaranteed to capture the imagination of the fans but Cook is a proven defender at Championship level, looks to be available cheaply, and could become a vital dressing room presence.

Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No

The central defender has something that may well be a difference-maker come the end of the 2021/22 season – experience securing promotion to the Premier League.

The seasoned campaigner has been there and done it in terms of getting up to the top flight and given Cooper is a relatively inexperienced manager, albeit with a fantastic record, Cook’s influence could be massive as 2021/22 wears on.

Wrapping up a deal for him early in the window would be a smart bit of business and allow the club to focus on some slightly more exciting arrivals.