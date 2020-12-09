Nottingham Forest, Sheff Wed handed significant boost ahead of potential striker arrival

Nottingham Forest target Sydney van Hooijdonk has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave NAC Breda on a free transfer in January, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for NAC Breda this season, scoring eight goals in 12 appearances and chipping in with two assists.

The highly-rated striker has recently been linked with a move to England, with Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday among those said to be keen.

Van Hooijdonk’s contract expires at the end of this season, but an exit in January could well be on the cards for the young centre-forward.

According to The Sun, van Hooijdonk has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Breda on a free transfer in January, which is likely to alert Forest and other suitors heading into the winter transfer window.

Van Hooijdonk’s father – Pierre – is no stranger to the City Ground, scoring 44 goals for the Reds during a two-year spell on Trentside between 1997 and 1999.

The Verdict

This feels like a bit of a no-brainer if Forest are genuinely interested in signing van Hooijdonk.

Apart from Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban, who are 30 and 32 respectively, they are quite short when it comes to striking options.

Will Swan is obviously still young and one for the future, but van Hooijdonk has real experience of first-team football and scoring goals at a competitive level.

To sign him for nothing in January makes perfect sense.