Nottingham Forest set to swerve European transfer deal

Nottingham Forest are not chasing a deal to sign Benfica winger, Jota.

Sabri Lamouchi has been dusting himself and his Forest squad down in the early part of this summer, with a view to banishing the demons that haunted them towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

Of course, Forest capitulated during the run-in and missed out on the play-offs, with focus now on rebuilding for the new season.

Recruitment will be a big part of that, but it doesn’t appear that Forest are looking to do a deal for Jota.

As per reports from the BBC, the Benfica winger is not somebody that the Reds are currently looking to do a deal for.

Sources at #nffc have told us that Benfica winger Jota is NOT a target for the club. — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) August 24, 2020

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances for Benfica in the Primeira Liga last season managed to register a single assist for the Portuguese giants.

However, it doesn’t sound like he will be following the likes of Lyle Taylor, Jack Colback and Tyler Blackett into the City Ground this summer.

That trio have all been added to Lamouchi’s squad already ahead of the 2020/21 season, which begins for Forest with a clash against Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

The Verdict

It doesn’t appear that there’s going to be a scattergun approach at Forest this summer, with Lamouchi work in the window so far very focused.

Taylor provides back-up for Lewis Grabban, Colback comes in to replace Ben Watson and Blackett is also cover.

Jota is the type of signing we have seen the club make in the last few seasons, but signings like Joao Carvalho haven’t had the desired impact and there looks to have been a slight change in approach.

Thoughts? Let us know!