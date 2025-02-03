Nottingham Forest are reportedly in talks with Reading over a move for highly-rated centre-back Tyler Bindon that would see the 20-year-old return to the Royals on loan for the rest of the season.

Reading have experienced a turbulent season both on and off the pitch once again this term, but Bindon has been a shining light in tough times, and has developed into a star man in their squad over the last 18 months.

The New Zealand youth international made his Royals debut in August 2023, and despite his young age, he has been a consistent starter since his first appearance and featured 40 times in the league last season.

Reading's form has seen a marked improvement this time around, and with the club sitting in seventh place in the third-tier and Bindon having started every single league game up to now, it is no surprise to see a Premier League club like Forest interested in securing his services.

Nottingham Forest looking to strike Tyler Bindon agreement with Reading

According to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, the Reds have held talks over a deal for Royals man Bindon to join on a permanent transfer on Deadline Day, but any potential agreement would involve the centre-back being loaned back to the Madejski Stadium for the rest of the season.

A move with that sort of structure certainly makes sense for both clubs, as Forest would be getting a player that is very highly-rated in League One but not quite ready for the top-end of Premier League football, while Reading would vitally retain his services for at least the next few months, and are also given time to prepare to sign a replacement in the summer window.

Tyler Bindon's Reading career statistics Appearances 75 Goals 4 Assists 1

Bindon is out-of-contract with the Royals at the end of this term too, so they will be pleased that they look set to fetch a fee for his services before he would have been allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Bindon has drawn high praise from his Reading boss Noel Hunt

The 20-year-old has been a regular in League One for nearly 18 months now, and has already captained the club while also being a regular at international level with New Zealand, which will appeal to Forest ahead of a possible move.

He is clearly destined to play at a much higher level than the one he is at now, and Royals head-coach Noel Hunt heaped praise on his performances and character as a young player last month in the wake of his acrobatic winner against Mansfield Town.

"You might be surprised but I’m not surprised. The kid is unbelievable. He doesn’t know how good he is or how good he is going to be. He is the loveliest boy, and his character is so delightful to work with," he told the Reading Chronicle.

"He is inquisitive, asks questions and wants to know how things work and details of where he should be at any time - they’re the people you want to work with, as they all are.

"He’s a special kid. When he first came in, he trained with me and I walked into the office and said, ‘if we don’t sign him, I might as well not be here.’ In the first session to now, he’s outstanding."

Everyone connected with Reading will have anticipated losing Bindon's services this month, and while it is a surprise late move to Forest that looks set to materialise, they will ultimately be pleased and relieved that he is due to see out the season in Berkshire.

For Forest, who are flying high in the Premier League this season, it seems a smart move to seal his signature before a likely scramble ensues in the summer. Bindon is a player with great potential that could eventually force his way into Nuno Espírito Santo's thinking in the years to come.