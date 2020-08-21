Nottingham Forest set to step up interest in 21-year-old attacker

Nottingham Forest are set to step up their interest in Benfica attacker Jota, according to journalist Antonis Oikonomidis.

Jota has been linked with a move to the City Ground in the past, with Forest seemingly having a strong relationship with Portuguese giants Benfica.

Yuri Ribeiro, Alfa Semedo and the club’s record signing Joao Carvalho have all arrived on Trentside from Benfica in recent seasons, whilst David Tavares has this week been linked with a move to the Reds.

Now, another young Benfica prospect has been linked with a move to the East Midlands, with young attacker Jota the latest name to be mentioned.

Jota was a reported transfer target for Forest in January, and Antonis Oikonomidis claims that Forest are now “going for it” in their attempts to sign the attacker.

Jota – who has scored two goals in nine appearances for Portugal’s Under-23 side – made 28 appearances across all competitions for Benfica in 2019/20, scoring twice and registering three assists.

The young attacker featured twice in the UEFA Champions League, too, and has previously been monitored by the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing anywhere in attack, and would add firepower to a Forest squad which has already been bolstered by the arrival of Lyle Taylor following his departure from Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

This is a rumour that never seems to go away.

Jota is a huge talent who is highly regarded by Benfica, and he could be a really exciting addition for Forest.

He’s only 21 and already has a lot of appearances under his belt, including in the Champions League which will have provided him with real experience.

Forest need to add more firepower going forward, and if Jota is comfortable at operating as a winger, then that could be a position for him under Sabri Lamouchi.