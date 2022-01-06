Nottingham Forest set to sign 26-year-old for fee in the region of £740,000

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Richie Laryea from Toronto FC, as per TSN.

Laryea, 26, will move to England on a three and a half year deal.

The Canadian international had been looking to move to Europe for some time and had a deal to the Turkish Super League collapse last Summer.

The fee will be in the region of £740,000 ($1 million), according to the Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

Laryea is expecting to move straight into the starting team, according to TSN. The move gained momentum despite Toronto FC offering the player a four deal that would’ve earned him roughly £680,000 ($925,000) a year.

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Jonathan Greening? Fulham West Brom Man Utd Wigan

Laryea is predominantly a right back.

Nottingham Forest are currently ninth in the Championship table. Steve Cooper’s side are six points away from the play-off places, but have a game in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town.

Forest have lost their last two league games, most recently to Huddersfield on December 30.

The Reds next face Premier League side Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 9.

The Verdict

Laryea joins the likes of Johnathan David, Alphonso Davies and Cyle Larin as the crop of Canadian men’s players moving to Europe increases.

With Canada set to play a role in hosting the 2026 World Cup, it is likely that more Canadian men will find themselves making moves to European football in the hopes of making a name for themselves ahead of their home tournament.

For the price of the deal, Nottingham Forest were right to take the risk on the full back.