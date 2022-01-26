Nottingham Forest set to sanction exit in next 24 hours, Birmingham keen to capitalise

Birmingham City are among the sides keen on Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, who will be allowed to leave the club on loan in the next 24 hours, according to a report from The Athletic.

Taylor has struggled this season and fallen down the pecking order further since the arrival of Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis, who bagged his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win against Barnsley yesterday.

The Athletic has reported that Davis’ strong start to life at the City Ground means that the 31-year-old will be allowed to leave the club over the next 24 hours.

It is understood that Birmingham, led by Taylor’s former Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer, are among the sides keen on a deal.

The forward scored 35 goals in 67 appearances for the Addicks under Bowyer but left to join Forest in controversial circumstances in the summer of 2020 – refusing to play on when the season was extended with the south London club subsequently relegated to League One.

Things haven’t clicked for him at Forest, where’s he’s found the net just eight times in 61 appearances for the club, and it seems he is set to play the rest of the 2021/22 campaign away from the City Ground.

The Verdict

The arrival of Davis does seem to leave Taylor excess to requirements and the last thing Steve Cooper will want is an unhappy player in his dressing room as Forest look to defy the odds and sneak into the top six.

On top of that, the 31-year-old is among the higher earners in the Reds squad – £15,000 per week as per Salary Sport – so getting some of his salary of the wage bill makes sense.

Birmingham could be an interesting destination for him and allow him to reunite with Bowyer – the manager he played arguably the best football of his career under.

Things ended a little bit sourly at Charlton but it seems all is forgiven as the Blues are among the clubs keen on taking Taylor on loan.

Bowyer’s current club certainly need a boost before the window closes because they’ve won just one game since November and that was against bottom side Barnsley.